Bela (BELA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $183.00

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Bela token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and OOOBTC. Bela has a market capitalization of $125,272.00 and $183.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bela has traded down 54.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bela Token Profile

BELA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 50,260,481 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,591,864 tokens. Bela’s official website is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

