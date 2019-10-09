Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 77.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,010,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935,958 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Dominion Energy by 84.4% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,364,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,742 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,690,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,653,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,549 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,066,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,779 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.64.

In other news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk acquired 21,400 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,807.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 15,112 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of D traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,756,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,581. The company has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.92. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $81.76.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

