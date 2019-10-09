Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) Receives GBX 641 Consensus PT from Analysts

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 641 ($8.38).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BEZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Beazley to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of LON BEZ traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 616 ($8.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,000. The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 486.60 ($6.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 634 ($8.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 598.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 566.48.

In other news, insider Adrian Cox bought 6,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £18,001.14 ($23,521.68).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

