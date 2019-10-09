Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.07

Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.07 and traded as low as $2.40. Beach Energy shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 4,947,321 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 9.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Beach Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

In other news, insider Matthew Kay 401,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. Also, insider Colin Beckett sold 35,000 shares of Beach Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.39 ($1.70), for a total transaction of A$83,650.00 ($59,326.24). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,390 shares of company stock valued at $202,847.

About Beach Energy (ASX:BPT)

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

