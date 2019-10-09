Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 120 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baugh & Associates LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.3% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 45,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Chevron by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,387,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,630,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 50,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,164,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,855. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $216.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. Chevron’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $1,754,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

