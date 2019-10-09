Baugh & Associates LLC Acquires 661 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Baugh & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 3.4% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.9% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 34,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.48.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.67. The company had a trading volume of 310,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The firm has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.71.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

