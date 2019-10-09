Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of -2.00

Media coverage about Barclays (NYSE:BCS) has been trending negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Barclays earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

BCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of BCS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. 129,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,202. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Barclays had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

