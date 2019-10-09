Banyan Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 5.1% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,262,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,897,635,000 after buying an additional 686,421 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,929,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,276,194,000 after acquiring an additional 41,740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,753,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,255,000 after acquiring an additional 188,752 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,135,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,328 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,700,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $488,549,000 after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total transaction of $368,457.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,532.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $145,480.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,202 shares of company stock worth $25,175,829. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.98. 194,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,534. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.15 and its 200-day moving average is $137.02. The stock has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $147.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus upped their price target on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.