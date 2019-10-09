Banyan Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for about 8.4% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,278,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,045,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,243,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,908,000 after purchasing an additional 58,473 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.3% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,238,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,751,000 after purchasing an additional 381,226 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,889,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,937,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.00.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,879.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $2.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $430.60. The company had a trading volume of 68,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,832. The company has a market cap of $92.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $272.91 and a 52 week high of $431.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $409.91 and its 200 day moving average is $387.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

