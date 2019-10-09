Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.27

Shares of Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.27 and traded as high as $9.68. Bank of Queensland shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 1,995,295 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$9.39 and its 200-day moving average is A$9.27.

In other news, insider Bruce Carter 14,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers personal banking services, such as everyday banking services; savings and investments accounts, and term deposits; credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; car, home and contents, landlord, travel, life, and commercial insurance, as well as credit protection insurance; investment services comprising online share trading services; self-managed superannuation funds; and currency exchange, travel money, private banking, and account and card switching services.

