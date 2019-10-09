Bank of America Boosts Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target to $175.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

NASDAQ:HELE traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.59. The stock had a trading volume of 69,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,572. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.06. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $108.31 and a 12-month high of $169.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.28. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $414.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 13,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $1,959,663.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,512,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 582,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,130,000 after acquiring an additional 76,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 341,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,545,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 313,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

