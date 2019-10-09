Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,402,449,000 after buying an additional 302,354 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,145,551,000 after buying an additional 1,285,824 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,876,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,197,956,000 after buying an additional 33,408 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after buying an additional 3,391,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,491,779,000 after buying an additional 66,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,375.78.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,208.25. 552,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,929. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,203.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1,174.08. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

