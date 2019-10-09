Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 300.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $960,636.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,109,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $540,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,240,206. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $2.65 on Monday, reaching $212.84. The company had a trading volume of 560,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,670. The firm has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.39. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

