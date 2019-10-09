Bangor Savings Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,351 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lunia Capital LP grew its position in shares of Visa by 13,370.7% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280,332 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3,715.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,827,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864,991 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 17,806.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $334,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 92.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,898,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $676,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.00. 344,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,157,599. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $187.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.48 and its 200 day moving average is $169.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $342.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

