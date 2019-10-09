Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Skyline Asset Management LP

Skyline Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Bancorpsouth Bank comprises approximately 2.1% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Skyline Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.36% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 15.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 74.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,339. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.45. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.95 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Bancorpsouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXS. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.50 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Bancorpsouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

