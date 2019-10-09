Bactech Environmental (CNSX:BAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Bactech Environmental Corp (CNSX:BAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 63000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Bactech Environmental Company Profile (CNSX:BAC)

BacTech Environmental Corporation provides bioleaching services for processing toxic and arsenic-laden mine tailings. It develops and commercializes BACOX, a proprietary bioleaching technology for the reclamation of mine tailings. The company's technology utilizes bacteria to extract precious and base metals, as well as used to treat difficult-to-treat sulphide ores and concentrates.

