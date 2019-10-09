Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Axon Enterprise worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 400.0% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $103,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $207,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAXN stock opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.69. Axon Enterprise Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.18.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $112.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.41 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $78,689.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,175.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAXN. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Imperial Capital upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

