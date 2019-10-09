Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Trading 5.3% Higher

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) traded up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.78, 151,039 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 141,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Avianca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $324.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.80). Avianca had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Avianca Holdings SA will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avianca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avianca by 1,381.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 254,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 237,023 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Avianca by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,877,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,163,000 after buying an additional 44,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avianca by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Avianca by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 52,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avianca (NYSE:AVH)

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

