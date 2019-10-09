Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Rudd International Inc.

Rudd International Inc. lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.9% of Rudd International Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $41,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.32. 1,154,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,678. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $121.40 and a 52 week high of $174.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

