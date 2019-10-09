Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $823.94 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will report $823.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $814.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $828.60 million. Autodesk reported sales of $660.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $199.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.48.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $39,718.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,154 shares of company stock valued at $175,163 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 543.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 296 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.01. 11,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,882. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.58 and its 200 day moving average is $160.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,338.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.86. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $178.95.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

