Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Atmos Energy reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $485.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. ValuEngine cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $111.74. The stock had a trading volume of 25,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $87.88 and a one year high of $115.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $546,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 253,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 9.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 509,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,759,000 after buying an additional 43,274 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 108.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

