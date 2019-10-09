Atlas Protocol Price Tops $0.0078 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $20.08 million and approximately $233,879.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00209348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.01058203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033536 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00090320 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

