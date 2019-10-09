Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.50

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.50 and traded as low as $2.51. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 586 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAME. TheStreet downgraded Atlantic American from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Atlantic American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 0.45%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Atlantic American as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

