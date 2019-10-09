ARQ Group Ltd (ASX:ARQ) Insider Buys A$39,948.05 in Stock

ARQ Group Ltd (ASX:ARQ) insider Simon Martin acquired 105,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$39,948.05 ($28,331.95).

Shares of ARQ stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching A$0.44 ($0.31). 135,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ARQ Group Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.30 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of A$2.51 ($1.78). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 million and a PE ratio of -146.67.

ARQ Group Company Profile

ARQ Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital solutions worldwide. It operates through SMB Solutions and Enterprise segments. The SMB Solutions segment provides domain name registrations and renewals, Website and email hosting, and analysis, as well as Website development services.

