ARQ Group Ltd (ASX:ARQ) Insider Buys A$39,948.05 in Stock

ARQ Group Ltd (ASX:ARQ) insider Simon Martin acquired 105,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$39,948.05 ($28,331.95).
Shares of ARQ stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching A$0.44 ($0.31). 135,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ARQ Group Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.30 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of A$2.51 ($1.78). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 million and a PE ratio of -146.67.
ARQ Group Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?
