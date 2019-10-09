Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

AWI has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.13.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of AWI stock remained flat at $$96.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. 301,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $104.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 77.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 63.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 28.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 133,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 29,340 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,161,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $17,758,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 296.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 67,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.