ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Trading 18.2% Higher

ARHT Media Inc (CVE:ART) traded up 18.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 34,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 55,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of $9.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61.

ARHT Media Company Profile (CVE:ART)

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiary, ARHT Media (USA) Inc, engages in the creation, transmission, and delivery of digital human holograms worldwide. It offers HumaGrams that are 3D interactive human holograms generated using Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence Technology (ARHT), which allows its customers to interact and conduct real-time e-commerce in various distribution channels.

