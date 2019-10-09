Arepacoin Reaches Market Cap of $36,153.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $36,153.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded up 31.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000091 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

AREPA is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,497,535 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.