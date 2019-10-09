Arden Trust Co Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 0.7% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of Oracle by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,267,227,000 after buying an additional 3,220,296 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,778,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,115,989,000 after purchasing an additional 345,982 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,567,402 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $886,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,921 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,444,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $822,884,000 after purchasing an additional 430,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Oracle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,088,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $702,965,000 after purchasing an additional 626,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,301,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,930,569. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.32.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 935,143 shares of company stock valued at $49,307,209. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.