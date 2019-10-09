Arden Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,014 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $197.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.15.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $180.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

