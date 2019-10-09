Arden Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,831. The company has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.28.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.92.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.