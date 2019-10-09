Arden Trust Co Buys New Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 59,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.48. 2,134,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,132,622. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.76 and a 1-year high of $109.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.89.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

