Arcosa Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Arcosa has a payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.22 million. Arcosa’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

ACA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

