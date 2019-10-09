Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on Aramark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Nomura upgraded Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th.

In related news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARMK traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,952. Aramark has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

