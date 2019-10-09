Arabella Cecil Buys 4,910 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Arabella Cecil acquired 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £4,959.10 ($6,479.94).

Shares of OIT stock traded down GBX 3.09 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 99 ($1.29). The stock had a trading volume of 25,490 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.38 million and a P/E ratio of -61.88. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 103.66 ($1.35). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.98.

