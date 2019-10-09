Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,717 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 12.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 46,788 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Aqua America during the second quarter worth approximately $3,621,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aqua America by 7.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,873,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,491,000 after acquiring an additional 127,684 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Aqua America by 15.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Aqua America by 8.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,428,000 after acquiring an additional 25,122 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aqua America news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III purchased 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $49,973.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III bought 1,153 shares of Aqua America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $49,982.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WTR opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91. Aqua America Inc has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $218.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.07 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aqua America Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Aqua America in a report on Sunday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aqua America in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

