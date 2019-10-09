Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Apple by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.64.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $3,529,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 372,090 shares of company stock worth $77,691,639 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,164,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,888,346. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.63 and a 200 day moving average of $202.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1,014.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $229.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

