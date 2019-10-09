Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CFO Luca Maestri Sells 61,659 Shares

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AAPL stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.03. 18,437,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,888,699. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $229.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.93 and a 200-day moving average of $202.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,025.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nomura upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.64.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.
