Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CFO Luca Maestri Sells 61,659 Shares

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AAPL stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.03. 18,437,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,888,699. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $229.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.93 and a 200-day moving average of $202.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,025.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 25.4% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2,245.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Apple by 64.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nomura upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

