Apollon (XAP) Price Down 44.3% Over Last Week

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded down 65.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Apollon has a total market capitalization of $20,106.00 and $24.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollon has traded down 44.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000572 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

