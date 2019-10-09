Apollo Currency Reaches Market Cap of $11.46 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $11.46 million and $709,051.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007547 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000332 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000572 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.