ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,513 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,101,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,351,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040,653 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 158,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.07.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $177.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.