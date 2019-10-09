Anderson Hoagland & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 1.0% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23,251.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 75.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,754,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,424,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,576 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 208.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,167,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,848,000 after purchasing an additional 789,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,232,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,329,000 after purchasing an additional 768,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded up $3.19 on Wednesday, reaching $94.61. 1,574,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average of $88.86. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $53.21 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.11.

In related news, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $251,056.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,167 shares of company stock worth $2,299,535 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

