Analysts Set Telecom Italia SpA (NYSE:TI) PT at $1.25

Telecom Italia SpA (NYSE:TI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TI. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Italia during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Italia by 36.0% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Italia during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Italia during the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Italia by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 613,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, South America, and the Mediterranean Basin. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

