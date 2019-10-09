Analysts Set Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) PT at GBX 297

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 297 ($3.88).

SLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target (down from GBX 355 ($4.64)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 326 ($4.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £19,760 ($25,819.94). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,692 shares of company stock worth $2,000,972.

Shares of SLA stock traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 266 ($3.48). The stock had a trading volume of 4,614,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 263.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 274.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12 month low of GBX 219.10 ($2.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 336.91 ($4.40).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

