Analysts Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) PT at GBX 703.22

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 684.88 ($8.95).
Several equities analysts recently commented on STAN shares. Investec lowered shares of Standard Chartered to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price (down previously from GBX 980 ($12.81)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, September 13th.
Shares of STAN stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 635.20 ($8.30). 4,541,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 514.20 ($6.72) and a one year high of GBX 742.60 ($9.70). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 649.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 668.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95.
About Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.
