Analysts Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) PT at GBX 703.22

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 684.88 ($8.95).

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAN shares. Investec lowered shares of Standard Chartered to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price (down previously from GBX 980 ($12.81)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of STAN stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 635.20 ($8.30). 4,541,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 514.20 ($6.72) and a one year high of GBX 742.60 ($9.70). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 649.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 668.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.07%.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.