Analysts Set Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price at $144.73

Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.73.
BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Macquarie set a $131.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $135.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.
BIDU stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,272,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,986. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.74. Baidu has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $206.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.12.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
