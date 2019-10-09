Analysts Set American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) PT at $40.44

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th.

In other American Airlines Group news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 771,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,315,278.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $201,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,092,587 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,372,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,070 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612,922 shares of the airline’s stock worth $215,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,558 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,637,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,305,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,478,883 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,139,000 after acquiring an additional 270,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,661,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,984. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $40.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

