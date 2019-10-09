Analysts Expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

SPWH stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 878,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

