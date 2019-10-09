Analysts Expect Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) will announce sales of $3.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mylan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Mylan posted sales of $2.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mylan will report full-year sales of $11.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.99 billion to $12.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mylan.

Get Mylan alerts:

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 0.30%. Mylan’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MYL shares. TheStreet downgraded Mylan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.50 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Mylan in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

In other news, Director Melina E. Higgins bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $353,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,561.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Mark bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $83,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 83,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,752 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 347.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 35,474 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the second quarter worth $804,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the second quarter worth $4,064,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 75.5% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 182,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,698 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 271.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mylan stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.43. 4,439,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,631,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.80. Mylan has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $37.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mylan (MYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.