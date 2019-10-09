Analysts Expect Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) will report sales of $34.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $38.31 billion. Marathon Petroleum posted sales of $23.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year sales of $124.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.25 billion to $136.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $148.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $120.00 billion to $178.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,655 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,202,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,767 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,712,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,520,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $60.56. 5,490,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,648,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.06. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

