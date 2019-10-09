Analysts Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.07 Billion

Brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to post sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.19 billion and the lowest is $5.00 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $18.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 billion to $18.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.65 billion to $19.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.62. 2,739,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,065. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $75.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.99%.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

